Restored Hope Counseling Services opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from Restored Hope Counseling Services website Melissa Brooks is a licensed counselor with Restored Hope Counseling Services in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Restored Hope Counseling Services is a new business offering counseling services at 300 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 1500.

Melissa Brooks, an associate licensed counselor practicing under the supervision of Cherie Hickey, offers individual counseling for children ages 3 and older, teens, adults and couples.

She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Liberty University.

Brooks has experience and training in play therapy assessments and interventions and trauma-informed parenting and counseling techniques. She is trained and certified as a Symbis pre-marital counseling facilitator and level one Gottman marriage counselor.

Brooks is a mother to her children by birth, adoption and foster care, with a total of six children.

“I have a passion for connecting with new moms as they face the unknowns of motherhood,” she says on her website. “My husband and I are licensed foster parents in Jefferson County. Foster children hold my heart, and I feel honored to work with them to overcome the adversity they may be facing through their time in care.”

Brooks also serves as the children’s director at her church and integrates spirituality into her counseling style when welcomed to do so, she said.

For more information, contact Brooks at 205-881-2705 or go to restoredhope.net.