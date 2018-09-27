Wintzell's Oyster House coming to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Courtesy of Keith Hall Wintzell's Oyster House Wintzell's Oyster House is opening in Cahaba Heights.

Birmingham-based Hallmark Hospitality Group, Inc. has announced plans to open a Wintzell’s Oyster House franchise in Cahaba Heights.

Frank Hall, CEO of Hallmark Hospitality, said the company plans to open the Cahaba Heights location within three weeks in mid-October in the former Fresco Mexican Moderna space in Heights Village.

“We are excited to have Hallmark opening a Wintzell’s in the Vestavia Hills market,” said Bob Donlon, president of Wintzell’s Franchise Company. “I am proud to have them continuing our tradition of offering only the freshest seafood while exuding a passion for Southern hospitality. As always, our goal is total guest satisfaction every day and I am confident that Hallmark will exceed those goals.”