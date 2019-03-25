Owners say crowds loving city’s newest restaurants

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Slice Pizza and Brewhouse recently opened a second location on Timberlake Drive in Patchwork Farms.

There’s no shortage of places to eat in Vestavia Hills and the surrounding greater Birmingham area.

Vestavia, and Cahaba Heights in particular, saw an influx of new restaurants in 2018, and there are plans for more to come, with Baumhower’s set to open this September next to the Walmart on U.S. 31.

El ZunZún

El ZunZún opened its doors at 4105 Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights in August, and owner/executive pastry chef Becky Satterfield said the restaurant is doing well while looking to continue its growth.

“We’re still trying to build our client base,” Satterfield said.

Weekends have been busy at the authentic Mexican restaurant, Satterfield said, but that’s not a bad thing for restaurant staff, who also occasionally sees busy weeknights.

“We look forward to having it extremely busy every night,” Satterfield said.

Most everybody who has offered feedback about the food has loved it, Satterfield said, giving positive reviews of the new restaurant.

In the future, the restaurant will add new signage to help direct people to the restaurant, and will also offer more “Americanized” versions of their dishes, Satterfield said.

The moves will help expand the restaurant’s footprint, increase traffic and help make the restaurant more “fun” in years to come, Satterfield said. At her other restaurant, Satterfield’s, she said it also took time for the customer base to grow.

El ZunZún is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Slice Pizza and Brewhouse

Ever since Slice Pizza opened in Patchwork Farms in November, the staff has been getting “slaughtered,” with customers packing the restaurant every single night, manager and assistant general manager Geoff Bullington said.

Bullington, who’s been with the company for five years, said customers have told them they’re glad Slice is finally open in the area, as there’s no similar restaurant nearby. The staff is also enjoying being in the area, he said.

“We feel really welcomed here,” Bullington said.

The crowd at the Patchwork Farms location differs from the one at the original Slice in the Lakeview area of downtown Birmingham, with the latter bringing more college-age students and more of a bar-like atmosphere, Bullington said. The Patchwork Farms location sees more families, he said.

The restaurant offers pizza, as well as pastas, salads and various dessert items, including a weekly cheesecake offering. The restaurant’s wings have also won awards, Bullington said.

Slice is located at 3104 Timberlake Drive, and while hours are still being finalized, it’s usually open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Martin’s BBQ

Martin’s BBQ opened at 3029 Pump House Road on Nov. 8, the eighth location for the chain, which began in Nashville.

So far, the restaurant has “exceeded expectations,” pit master Pat Martin said.

“It’s been a very, very positive response,” Martin said.

The restaurant has been a hit with families, with parents and children frequenting the restaurant, which serves whole hog barbecue, Martin said.

“It’s been over the top; they love it,” Martin said. “They’re happy we’re there.”

The only surprise has been how long it’s taken to install the bar, Martin said. The bar was supposed to open Nov. 8, but it took a bit longer, Martin said. The bar is now open.

Martin’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.