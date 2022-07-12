Birmingham Restaurant Week returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Style Advertising.

The Summer Edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 will take place July 21-30.

The event’s signature event- the preview party- is set for Tuesday, July 19 from 5-8 p.m. at The Farrell, 2719 19th St. S. in Homewood. Come taste and see what the participating restaurants will be serving on their menus and get a sneak peek.

Tickets are $25 per person and include one drink ticket. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 each.

The ten BRW restaurants will serve a signature bite to be enjoyed alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, John Emerald Bourbon, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages and United Johnson Brothers, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and Coca-Cola United.

Restaurants include Michael's Restaurant, Roots & Revelry, Sol Y Luna, Avondale Common House, Bay Leaf Indian, The Yard at Elyton Hotel, Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, Slice Pizza and Blueroot.

The POURfect night will be held July 26 at BRW’s signature Wine-O-logy event, held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can take part in a wine flight tasting event featuring five wine samples provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama and five delicious hors d’oeuvre pairings from Sysco Foods. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering.

Tickets are $25 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 each.

For more information, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more.