Peterbrooke Chocolatier celebrates 1-year anniversary in Cahaba Heights

by

Peterbrooke Chocolatier this month is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its location at 3112 Heights Village in Cahaba Heights.

The franchise, owned by Sarah Tharani, offers a variety of chocolate-covered treats, from pecans and pretzels to chocolate-dipped Oreos, potato chips and gummy candies. 

The store, which first opened on July 31, 2023, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to peterbrooke.com or call 205-593-4686.