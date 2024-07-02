Peterbrooke Chocolatier celebrates 1-year anniversary in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Qahir Tharani dips a macaroon in milk chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Peterbrooke Chocolatier this month is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its location at 3112 Heights Village in Cahaba Heights.

The franchise, owned by Sarah Tharani, offers a variety of chocolate-covered treats, from pecans and pretzels to chocolate-dipped Oreos, potato chips and gummy candies.

The store, which first opened on July 31, 2023, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to peterbrooke.com or call 205-593-4686.