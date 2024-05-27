Morningside of Vestavia Hills ranked among best senior living centers in the nation for 2024

× Expand Photo from Morningside of Vestavia Hills website Morningside of Vestavia Hills is at 2435 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Morningside of Vestavia Hills senior living facility has received a 2024 Best Senior Living award by Seniorly, an online national directory.

Morningside of Vestavia Hills is one of 334 facilities in the United States endorsed by Seniorly, out of more than 60,000 senior living facilities across the nation.

Seniorly collaborated with Skypoint, a generative data company, to comb through and scrutinize more than 500,000 online reviews and chose the best senior living facilities based on a comprehensive set of factors, including cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction.

Also, each facility on the list had to maintain a clean licensing record for the past three years and have no evidence of negative media coverage for the previous two years.

The need for senior living facilities is expected to increase, with data from the U.S. Census Bureau showing an American population living longer on average, predicting a 47% increase in Americans over the age of 65 by 2050.Morningside of Vestavia Hills is at 2435 Columbiana Road and offers an array of living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite care and short-term stays. Monthly rental rates start at $1,870. For more information, go to the Morningside of Vestavia Hills website.