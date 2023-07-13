Metro Roundup: Former Altamont head helps students find Clear Path to ‘healthy and successful living’

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chris Durst, founder of Clear Path Academic Solutions, stands along the sidewalk at Railroad Park on June 6. Clear Path Academic Solutions provides college placement services and counseling to high school students in Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

Chris Durst said for him, every day is a good one when he gets to tell a mom or dad that their kids will be all right.

In the fall of 2022, Durst started a new consulting business called Clear Path Academic Solutions with the primary focus of helping families and students with the college choice process.

“It’s easy to make a college list; we’re more interested in helping you build a life,” he said.

“Our focus for the child is, ‘Let’s look at your strengths and what you have to offer, and let’s match you in a college choice that’s going to propel you to healthy and successful living further down the road.’”

Durst said when he was growing up, his and his parents’ goal was for him to get a college scholarship. But as he lived his own journey and then began helping students prepare for college also, he began to think about the process differently.

“I want to be able to help young folks understand what their interests are and help develop their thinking around what their calling should be,” he said. “It’s one thing to get a degree, but are you able to find out what your calling is? Are you able to find what you love to do? If I can help someone in a small way to get to that point, that would be successful for me.”

Over the years, Durst has had a variety of work experience that has helped him know the ins and outs of the college choice process. He’s spent 35 years teaching, coaching, counseling and working in administrative school leadership. Most recently, he was the head of school at The Altamont School from 2017 until 2021.

In this new consulting role at Clear Path Academic Solutions, he not only gets to help students find their passion, he also gets to help reframe the way parents think about athletics.

“As a college athlete and a professional club soccer coach, I know the ins and outs of that whole process and can do assessments for kids in soccer, basketball and baseball,” Durst said. “I can help them decide whether the child and their family should devote the resources and time to make that work.”

Durst said he helps them think about how to leverage a child’s athletic prowess to network with people and build a more successful and enriching life.

He said he can also help parents find the right middle school or high school for their children if they are struggling where they are.

“Sometimes they just need some help finding the most appropriate school choice for them,” he said.

Another aspect of Durst’s business aims to help the schools themselves through services such as assistance with new school startups, professional development for faculty, program evaluations and help with writing handbooks and strategic plans.

All of this, he said, is to help put students on a path to a fulfilling life.

“It can be super rewarding to help turn a kid’s life around,” Durst said.

For more information, visit clearpathacademicsolutions.com.

