Metro Roundup: Blush + Blow Salon aims to offer something for everyone

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Christie White, front left, and Kiera Ward, front right, partnered together to open Blush + Blow Salon in December at 16641 U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

During her career as a hairstylist that has progressed beyond 15 years, Christie White has traveled around the U.S. teaching other stylists about color and products and has worked f a s h i o n shows from New York to Las Vegas.

Now, she is bringing her experience and expertise to Chelsea.

After outgrowing her previous salon in Columbiana, she knew she wanted to open her next salon in the town where she lived. After talking with her friend and fellow Chelsea resident Kiera Ward, the two decided to open a business together. Blush + Blow Salon became a reality when the store opened Dec. 11.

White is a Redken specialist and is currently in the process of becoming a certified Redken hair colorist. She is also certified in microblading.

“With new trends coming out all the time, I have to stay on top of the latest techniques,” White said.

In addition to women’s hair, Blush + Blow also specializes in men’s and children’s cuts. Men’s options include a five-minute head massage, hot towel and customized haircut, styled with product. Shaves and beard trims are also available.

Blush + Blow began with three stylists but has plans to grow to six. It offers different price options for services, depending on whether an appointment is booked with a new stylist, senior stylist or master stylist, in order to work with different budgets.

Non-hair related services include facials, microdermabrasion and microblading. The salon also carries a full skin care line and full professional makeup lines available for purchase. Blush VIP packages that feature discounted services are also available. Additionally, the salon offers the convenience of online booking.

White said in order to stand apart as a salon, Blush + Blow offers specials every day of the week. These include free brow shaping, half-price color with the purchase of a cut (every Tuesday), free kid’s cut with the purchase of a men’s cut, free cut with color service, free makeup application, discounts on products and more.

Blush + Blow uses a computerized hair software system that keeps track of the specifics of each client’s appointment. Afterward, clients will receive a text to complete a survey to give their feedback about their experience.

“Every time someone comes in, we want to be able to predict what we are doing with their hair. Print ticket has it in there,” White said. “You never want a salon to be guessing.”

The salon has already hosted several events since opening. In January, it had a Botox and Bubbly party featuring Dr. Jason Jack, a plastic surgeon. There are plans to have more throughout the year.

Also in January, the salon had a Cut-A-Thon to benefit Forest Oaks Elementary. On special event days, only walk-ins are accepted in order to maximize the number of people that can come in.

“We want to have several of these throughout the year for each Chelsea school,” White said. “Our stylists donate their services [only making their tips] that day, and for every cut we do, 50 percent of the proceeds goes directly to the school.”

Both White and Ward have children in the Chelsea school system and know that it’s difficult for the schools to get funding, so this is their way of giving back to the community.

“We love the location,” White said. “Chelsea is growing, and people expect a better quality of services but are also cost-minded. We tried to position ourselves as a salon to be in the middle. That coupled with experience of stylists is a great value.”

A list of services, prices, events and more can be found at blushandblowsalon.com. Weekly giveaways can be found on the salon’s Facebook page.

“We’ve had people tell us there’s nothing like this in Chelsea and how badly needed something like this was,” White said. “We run so many specials, have a very experienced staff and love to partner with other businesses, and I think that’s what makes a difference.”