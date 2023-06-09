Young swimmers perhaps inspired by the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” can fulfill all of their mermaid wishes in July through Scuba Ventures’ Mermaid camp, set for July 10-14 and the 17th-21st.

Bethany Grisaffi with the camp said there are still two spaces available as of early June for each session. The camp is open to swimmers ages 7 through 11, she said.

The sessions are two hours each day for five days, and begins with a swim test to ensure the participants will be safe. Swimming in a tail is quite different from swimming normally, Grisaffi said, and safety is paramount.

“It’s a completely different ballgame once you put that mermaid tail on,” Grisaffi said.

In addition to swimming sessions and learning to do tricks in the water and similar skills, there are mermaid crafts and activities, she said. The camp is held at Blue Water Park in Pelham.

The lessons build the confidence level of the participants, Grisaffi said. By day five, it isn’t uncommon to see swimmers in the deep end and doing flips and tricks, she said.

“Mermaid Swimming — or Mermaiding — allows swimmers to experience the underwater world in a whole new way,” Grisaffi said. “It is a great way to develop in-water skills, gain confidence as a swimmer, and stay fit and active, all while having a ‘mermazing’ time! Mermaids will learn how to use their tails most efficiently to move quickly and gracefully through the water, how to perform a variety of mermaid tricks and skills, and how to keep themselves and others safe in and around the water.”

In addition to the kids' camp, Grisaffi is also putting together a teen mermaid camp from July 24-28 and is offering certification classes for adults as well.

The camp fee for each swimmer is $400. For more information or to sign up, email Grisaffi at mermaidingandmore@gmail.com.