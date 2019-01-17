Longtime Vestavia businesses talk about history, growth over years

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. From left: Drs. Beth Cobb, Darcy Schofill and Earl Jones practice at the Cahaba Mountain Brook Animal Clinic on Cahaba Heights Road.

Fifty years ago, Earl Jones’ father bought a veterinary practice in Cahaba Heights after retiring from the federal government.

Three generations of veterinarians later, the Cahaba Mountain Brook Animal Clinic is one of the oldest businesses in Vestavia Hills.

“It grew like any other business [in the area] up until they built The Summit, then it grew exponentially,” Jones said.

While the veterinary clinic grew its client base as the area expanded, Royal Automotive, located at the south end of Vestavia where U.S. 31 meets Columbiana Road and Interstate 65, has expanded their physical footprint, with the original car lot expanded to 11 acres as one of the city’s most visible businesses.

Another one of the city’s older businesses, Vestavia Pediatrics, has taken care of several generations of children.

“We have at least three generations of patients we’ve cared for,” said Dr. John Simpson.

These businesses have been around for decades and have experienced change at their businesses while interacting with several generations of Vestavians.

CAHABA MOUNTAIN BROOK ANIMAL CLINIC

The clinic began in 1968 after operating as a veterinary hospital for five years. Jones’ father bought the practice and then passed it on to Earl Jr., whose son Patrick has carried on the family veterinary tradition along with his wife, though they do not practice at the Cahaba Heights clinic.

Earl Jones’ father was killed in a car accident in 1973 and from then until 1979, the practice was leased to other vets until Jones was ready to take it over upon graduating from veterinary school.

Jones, who is now retired himself, still owns the business along with Darcy Schofill and Beth Cobb.

The access to medical information, and with it, the expectation of clients, has increased over the years, the vets said.

“Clients here are amazing,” Schofill said. “They will do anything for their pets.”

“We call it high compliance,” Jones said.

Some clients date back to the 1980s and have taken multiple generations of pets to the doctors at the clinic, Schofill said. That brings both joy and sadness, Jones said.

“We know we’re going to outlive our pets, except for the very last ones,” Jones said. “... Many of them will, before too long, show up with another pet.”

Each day is different at the clinic, and veterinarians are constantly learning and interacting with families, said Schofill, who’s been at the clinic for 10 years.

The clinic has also produced between 15 and 20 other veterinarians who started as kennel workers, Jones said.

“I think that’s a pretty telling statistic,” Jones said.

ROYAL AUTOMOTIVE

While Royal Automotive has seen a myriad of car franchises come and go since 1974, the Belcher family has stayed.

Current president Greg Belcher and his brother David work at the dealership, which has grown tremendously since the family took over more than 40 years ago.

“It’s great [working with family],” Belcher said. “... There’s not many family-owned stores left, so we take pride in being one of the few family-owned stores and the ability to give back to the community.”

Royal has provided a driver-education vehicle to Vestavia Hills High School, free of charge, since Belcher’s dad was in charge.

While much has changed in the city over the years, including the annexation of both Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park, at least one thing hasn’t changed.

“The bedrock of Vestavia Hills has always been its school system,” Belcher said. “It’s been fun watching Vestavia Hills grow with Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights … but the pulse has remained the same.”

The business can also stake their claim in history as the dealership to sell Bo Jackson his first car. Jackson, who went by Vincent at that time, was about to head to Auburn University, months away from becoming a national sensation, when he stopped by and bought a white Cutlass Supreme, Belcher said.

Royal takes pride in helping out the community. In addition to helping VHHS, they give to the Lovelady Center, Restoration Academy and the McWane Center, always looking for ways to provide the gift of transportation to others.

“Transportation in our day and time is really important,” Belcher said. “... It’s that first sign of independence, that first sign of freedom. … When you run into organizations that have needs, whether it’s getting sick children to the hospital or people who are down on their luck to work and back, being able to provide that need is a big thing for us and we really enjoy doing it, and it’s just a joy to see it work.”

VESTAVIA PEDIATRICS

Johnson and Dr. David Simpson began Vestavia Pediatrics in 1972, originally in the old First Commercial Bank building before moving to their current location on Old Orchard Road in 1982.

By that time, Rick Smith had joined the practice, and four years later, Dr. Joe Hamm joined. John Simpson, David’s son, joined in 1990.

The practice which began with two physicians and seven employees now has five physicians and 43 employees.

“It’s been very enjoyable; we all love our practice,” Hamm said. “We think of ourselves up here as a family.”

One of the trademarks of the business is its hours. The practice has been open seven days a week since before 1986.

“Kids don’t schedule their illnesses,” Hamm said.

Echoing Belcher’s comments, Hamm said while the city has grown over the years, it’s still “very much Vestavia.” The city has been a great partner, he said, with the police and fire departments quickly responding to any need the doctors may have.

Community support has been great, as well, Hamm said. One day, 15 or 20 years ago, the doctors were working on a busy Saturday during flu season. They weren’t able to stop and eat, but before they knew it, one of their patient’s mothers had grabbed them all fast food meals.

At least one family has four generations that have come through the doors, with Johnson seeing the great-grandmother and Hamm seeing the great-grandchild.

Children from all over the state have come to Vestavia Pediatrics, coming from Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Clanton and Oxford, Hamm said.

“It’s a lot of fun seeing these kids grow up, [seeing] their dreams and aspirations turn into reality,” Simpson said.