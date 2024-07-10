Kidney Properties of Alabama buys Vestavia Hills office building

× Expand This office building at 1770 Independence Court was purchased by Kidney Properties of Alabama.

Kidney Properties of Alabama, an affiliate of Nephrology Associates, recently bought a single-story office building at 1770 Independence Court in Vestavia Hills for $1.5 million.

The building is near Renew Dermatology just off U.S. 31. With more than 16,000 square feet, the building is set up to potentially house a health care office. However, there is no confirmation yet as to what will eventually occupy the building.