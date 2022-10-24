Inspiration home comes to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Inspiration Home located at 2211 Chestnut Road in Vestavia Hills on Oct. 3.

This year’s Birmingham Home and Garden “Inspiration Home” is in Vestavia Hills, located at 2211 Chestnut Road.

Viewings for this year’s home begin Nov. 3 and are available every Thursday through Sunday in November except during the Thanksgiving holiday. Tickets are $10 and are available at birminghamhomeandgarden.com or at the door. The entirety of the proceeds benefit The Bell Center.

Cathy McGowin with the magazine said this year’s builder is Saunders Bradford, with Adam Gerndt serving as the designer. The home brings together 14 room designers, many product vendors and more to allow readers to step inside the magazine and its pages, McGowin said.

This home is the 12th that the magazine has done in Birmingham, and there have also been four homes in Mobile.

Britney Bradford, design liaison, said the home has a lot of earth tones and is a “return to traditional neutral tones accented with greens.”

The living room includes a stone fireplace and Mongolian fur, among other items.

“It really feels cohesive,” Bradford said.

The home features open walkways and a floor plan guests will love, Bradford said.

The goal each year is to assemble a group of people whose work is “inspirational, innovative and elevative” to reflect the magazine’s project.

Mitch Bradford said the builder, architect and designers, along with vendors, have to work in tandem to help the customer see the vision and create a home that balances budget with quality.

“We keep going until we make it right,” Bradford said.

The home, which is between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, has been sold, but everything in the home is up for sale during the showings, and a product book will be available.