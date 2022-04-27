Grooming facilities, vet clinics target Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Kris Mahaffey. Dr. Kris Mahaffey, who previously ran Pet Vet Animal Hospital locations in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook, has sold her clinics and is hitting the road with a mobile vet clinic. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Felicia Weston, owner of The Dog Nanny, a new dog grooming company located in Vestavia Hills, sits with her two dogs, Max, left, and Lexi at her home. Prev Next

Several new facilities focusing on pet health and grooming soon could be coming to Vestavia Hills.

Dr. Kris Mahaffey, who previously ran Pet Vet Animal Hospital locations in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook, has sold her clinics and is hitting the road with a mobile vet clinic, taking veterinary care to her clients.

Two other new businesses, The Dog Nanny and Animal Hospital of the Hills, have been approved by the Vestavia Hills City Council.

Dr. Kris’s Mobile Vet Clinic

Mahaffey said that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people don’t want to drive far to obtain services, so she decided to take her services to her clients.

She started doing house calls this past fall but in May expects to begin utilizing a new 31-foot-long La Boit mobile clinic van made especially for use as a veterinary clinic.

It will have the full capability of a stationary clinic, including surgery, under the roof of an RV, Mahaffey said. The RV includes an x-ray and surgery suite, as well as a lobby, she said. “We’re into flexibility.”

The mobile clinic simplifies the lives of her clients, and dogs seem to like having the vet on their own turf, Mahaffey said. Cats also are much more cooperative, she said.

It’s also easier on Mahaffey from a planning perspective, she said.

“All we are is a phone call away,” Mahaffey said. To schedule a visit, call 205-569-8435.

The Dog Nanny

Felicia Weston, a 34-year-old Homewood resident, is planning to open The Dog Nanny April 26 at 220 Olde Towne Road in the Olde Towne Shopping Center. Her business offers baths, nail trimming, gland expression, ear cleaning and a full haircut.

Weston was born and raised in Alabama, graduating from Gulf Shores High School and growing up, at least in part, at her mother’s dog grooming business in Fairhope.

After a brief stint pursuing a degree in psychology, Weston realized she needed to get back to what she truly loved doing.

“I’ve always been surrounded by animals,” Weston said. “I’ve always loved them.”

Weston said she doesn’t know why it took her so long to come around to the idea of continuing in her mom’s footsteps but said she’s glad she did.

Following her studies at the Florida Academy of Pet Grooming, a 3-month academy, Weston entered into the business and has now worked in Birmingham for 11 years.

“I knew I wanted to set roots here,” she said.

Grooming isn’t just important for a dog’s appearance, but for its health as well, Weston said. Dogs need their teeth brushed and need their undercoat released, which not only reduces shedding but also prevents dogs from suffering heat exhaustion, she said.

Being a groomer is rewarding because she is able to provide a safe place for dogs where they will be treated with respect, she said.

Having services in the metro Birmingham area is important because the area has a very high dog population, Weston said.

Four years ago, she incorporated The Dog Nanny as a business and started as an actual dog nanny, doing dog sitting while she groomed at other businesses. While putting together a vision board, Weston knew she wanted to start her own grooming business.

Weston knew she had clients who trusted her and knew how patient she could be with senior dogs and dogs with special needs. Other groomers will refer dogs to her when they are unable to meet the client’s needs, she said.

“I enjoy taking on a dirty dog and making it new,” Weston said. “The transformation is so rewarding.”

For more information, visit thedognannyllc.com or check out the company’s Instagram page, @thedognannyllc. You can also visit The Dog Nanny Grooming Salon on Facebook.

Animal Hospital of the Hills

Animal Hospital of the Hills is opening a vet clinic and grooming facility in the Vestridge Commons Shopping Center but could not be reached for comment.