GameDay Men's Health opens in Vestavia Hills

GameDay Men's Health has opened at 4505 Pine Tree Circle, Suite 202, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The clinic provides men's health services, such as testosterone replacement testing and therapy, weight loss options, vitamins, in-house lab work and other hormone-related needs.

Men can be seen at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to gamedaymenshealth.com or call 205-382-8843.