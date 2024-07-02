Five Vestavia Hills businesses nominated for 2024 Alabama Retailer of Year

The owners of five businesses in Vestavia Hills have been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year this year.

This year’s nominees include Casey Atherton of Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, Mary Young of Romeo’s Sporting Goods, Kevin and Eric Witherington of Moe’s Original BBQ, David and Leah Knight of Bandwagon Sports and Tammy Flowers of Mia Moda Boutique.

The Alabama Retail Association gives out awards each year to Alabama retailers who have demonstrated a blend of sound and innovative business practices with a commitment to their communities, customers and employees. Awards are given out in categories based on the business’s level of annual sales, including less than $1 million, $1 million to $5 million, $5 million to $20 million and more than $20 million.

A selection committee made up of representatives from chambers of commerce, developers, fellow retailers and representatives from the academic community picks the winners.

Here’s a bit more about each of the businesses nominated from Vestavia Hills: