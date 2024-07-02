Five Vestavia Hills businesses nominated for 2024 Alabama Retailer of Year

The owners of five businesses in Vestavia Hills have been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year this year.
This year’s nominees include Casey Atherton of Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, Mary Young of Romeo’s Sporting Goods, Kevin and Eric Witherington of Moe’s Original BBQ, David and Leah Knight of Bandwagon Sports and Tammy Flowers of Mia Moda Boutique.
The Alabama Retail Association gives out awards each year to Alabama retailers who have demonstrated a blend of sound and innovative business practices with a commitment to their communities, customers and employees. Awards are given out in categories based on the business’s level of annual sales, including less than $1 million, $1 million to $5 million, $5 million to $20 million and more than $20 million.
A selection committee made up of representatives from chambers of commerce, developers, fellow retailers and representatives from the academic community picks the winners.
Here’s a bit more about each of the businesses nominated from Vestavia Hills:
- Waldo's Chicken and Beer is known for Southern fried chicken with all the homemade sides and sauces. The restaurant also has a bar offering cocktails and cold beer. Customers can visit the Cahaba Heights location, 3009 Pumphouse Road, Suite 110, on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Atherton is building a second location along U.S. 31. 205-635-0002, waldoschicken.com
- Romeo's Sporting Goods has been family owned and operated since 1982 and specializes in baseball and softball equipment. Customers can stop in at 1425 Montgomery Highway #141 from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-591-7145, romeossportinggoods.com
- Moe's Original BBQ is at 2520 Rocky Ridge Road and boasts a kid-friendly atmosphere with slow smoked barbecue, sandwiches and sides available at a table, from the drive-through or by catering. Moe's is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-822-2773, moesoriginalbbq.com
- The Knights own three locations of Bandwagon Sports, including one in the Heights Village shopping center. The store carries local team spirit apparel, uniforms and sports equipment and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 205-639-1571, bandwagonsports.com
- Mia Moda Boutique is at 1425 Montgomery Highway #105 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers customers a variety of clothing lines, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. 205-824-9441, miamodaboutique.com