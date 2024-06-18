European Wax Center opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from European Wax Center Facebook page The European Wax Center opened its first location in Vestavia Hills officially on June 10 at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 116.

The center offers full body waxing services, laser hair removal, brow tinting and men's waxing services.

Customers can stop by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on the weekends.