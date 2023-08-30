Edgar Luna Joins Vestavia Dental

× Expand Dr. Edgar Luna

After a 26-year career serving patients in Hoover, Alabama, Dr. Edgar Luna received an opportunity he couldn’t pass on – a chance to come back home.

Dr. Luna has joined Vestavia Dental, a Life Dental Group practice, and is eager to serve the patients in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, at the very same dental office that he grew up going to as a child, almost 50 years ago.

“Whenever you leave a practice that you’ve been at for so long and built up, yeah, it’s tough and it can be scary,” Luna said. “But I knew there would be a reason for it and then this opportunity came up, in my hometown at a place I was a patient at growing up, it confirmed that belief. I am thrilled to join a tremendous practice and provide exceptional dental care to the people of Vestavia Hills.”

A Vestavia Hills High School alum, Dr. Luna graduated from the UAB School of Dentistry and attended a two-year residency in Charleston, South Carolina, before returning to Alabama and operating a practice in Hoover. His transition to Vestavia Dental is the latest in a decorated career that spans nearly three decades and has seen him honored with a Fellowship Award by the Academy of General Dentistry, an opportunity only 6 percent of all dentists are awarded. He was also included in the Consumer’s Research Council of America’s “Guide to America’s Top Dentists.”

Dr. Luna is also the owner of PMG, a consulting company that helps dentists manage and grow their practices. He is a member of the Birmingham District Dental Society, the Alabama Dental Association, and the American Dental Association, and has been the featured speaker for several dental speaking events.

Dr. Luna will join Dr. Monica Parham at Vestavia Dental. Their collective accolades and more than 50-years of industry experience converge to form a team unrivaled in accomplishments and expertise with a simple yet bold goal: provide patients with a level of dentistry that cannot be surpassed anywhere in the world.

“We are not shy about that. We want to give patients the level of care that they deserve,” Dr. Luna said. “Our credentials and experience are unmatched, and we have the resources available for us to provide a level of care that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Among the wide-ranging services Vestavia Dental offers, Dr. Luna’s renowned expertise in cosmetic dentistry is rooted in a passion for helping patients overcome Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and bite disorders, as well as smile improvement to give patients more confidence and improve their quality of life. He has treated actors and actresses, professional athletes, and Fortune 500 company executives on his way to earning a reputation as the go-to doctor for cosmetic dentistry.

“You can see the level of confidence someone gains from the work that we do and how it has positively affected their life,” Dr. Luna said. “It’s very gratifying to see that and to be able to help people and make a difference in their lives.”

Dr. Luna now sets his sights on providing that same exceptional care to the community he grew up in and cares such more for, at the same practice he grew up visiting as a child, when his passion for dentistry began to take shape.

“I remember as a younger dentist getting out of school, having this drive to think outside the box and constantly learn and find ways to provide even better care,” Dr. Luna said. “Since I have taken this opportunity at Vestavia Dental, I find myself thinking that way again and feeling that drive again. If you ever stop learning, you’re not growing. We will push the limits to make this practice an unforgettable experience.”

