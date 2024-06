× Expand Debbie Deason has joined the sales team and Covington Flooring Co.

Covington Flooring Co., located in downtown Birmingham, recently welcomed Debbie Deason, a Vestavia Hills resident, to Its commercial sales and business development sector.

Deason will be collaborating with architects, interior designers, facility managers and building owners to help them select the best options for their specific needs.

She can be contacted by email at ddeason@covington.com or by phone at 205-328-2330.