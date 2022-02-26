Couple set to open Cahaba Heights coffee shop

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Josh and Melanie Cosio plan to open Cala Coffee in Cahaba Heights "sometime this summer."

After visiting more than 200 independent coffee shops, including some in other countries, Josh Cosio and his wife, Melanie, will soon open their own shop in Vestavia Hills.

The Cosios plan to open Cala Coffee in Cahaba Heights, at 3950 Autumn Lane, sometime this summer, Josh said.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Josh said they started roasting coffee in their home and began selling their beans online. The couple is big on acts of service, and Josh said he believes selling coffee is a way to give people a pick-me-up during the day, making their day better.

Cosio said he wants to introduce specialty coffee to Cahaba Heights and wants to bring coffees from around the world, along with different ways to enjoy coffee, including AeroPress and pour overs.

The Cosios are both invested in health and fitness and plan to use natural sugars and other healthier options, Josh said.

The space will have an espresso bar service and can also be rented for private events, he said. The shop will be built out in the front of the property, with the roasting equipment and warehouse in the back. Construction should take about six months, Cosio said.

There will be places to sit inside and outside, and Cala Coffee will be hiring for a few positions, Cosio said.