Couple opening up ice cream shop in Rocky Ridge

× Expand Sunshine Creamery will open soon in Rocky Ridge. Photo by Neal Embry.

Jarrard and Casey Ray’s two children have made it clear to their parents that Rocky Ridge needs an ice cream shop.

So, after thinking over it and looking at available space, the Rays found the perfect spot for the shop in the old Continental Florist location, sharing half of the space with Essential Pilates.

The shop, Sunshine Creamery, is the newest addition to the Rocky Ridge area. Jarrard was in the appliance business while Casey worked as a pharmacist. Both said they are pretty good with numbers and wanted to open up a shop for families like theirs.

Work on the site began in the first quarter of 2022. The couple experienced a few delays, but said it has been exciting to meet with architects and begin the process of opening their own business.

The store will feature “bright, cheery, sunshine colors,” Casey said, and will be kid-friendly. Jarrard, who will be at the shop full-time, said the couple plans on being very involved with the community, providing scholarships and hiring local students to scoop ice cream and run the shop.

Casey also makes ice cream cakes, which will be for sale, along with 36 different flavors from a handful of vendors. The menu will also feature shakes, sundaes, specials of the month, ways to honor military and veterans, along with neighborhood-inspired ideas, Jarrard said.

Flavors will include a range of offerings, from traditional flavors to Blue Cookie Monster, Superman and more. There will also be alternative options such as no sugar added, vegan and dairy free.

Jarrard said he feels “joy and excitement” over the prospect of opening his own shop, while Casey said the children who love ice cream are excited for Sunshine Creamery to open.

“Our 7-year-old is definitely our biggest cheerleader,” Casey said.

The plan is for the shop to be a “well-oiled machine” when it comes time for a grand opening, so there will likely be a 30-day soft opening, Jarrard said. The shop is set to open in the first few months of 2023.