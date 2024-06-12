Cahaba Wealth Management promotes Williams to senior financial advisor

× Expand Photo from Cahaba Wealth Management website Louis Williams is a senior financial advisor with Cahaba Wealth Management.

Vestavia Hills resident Louis Williams has promoted to a senior financial advisor position with the Birmingham location of Cahaba Wealth Management at 3800 Colonnade Parkway.

Williams, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner, has been with the company since 2018. Previously, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a part of its Assurance Practice in Nashville.

Williams graduated from the University of Alabama, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting. He resides in Vestavia Hills with his wife Haley, daughter Sadie and son Reece.

Cahaba Wealth Management is an independent investment management and financial planning company. For more information, call 205-588-5167 or visit cahabawealth.com.