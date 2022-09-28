Business Happenings - October 2022

Coming Soon

Sunshine Creamery will be moving into the Rocky Ridge Shopping Center next to Tangles salon.

Iron City Pawfection has announced a new location at 1401 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, next door to Park South Plaza in the green building. The plan is to have the full service dog grooming salon open in October, owner Stephanie Hazen announced on Facebook.

News and Accomplishments

Cookie Fix, with locations in both Homewood and Vestavia Hills, has been named one of the Alabama Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, a fast casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five Birmingham locations, is Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category. Ashley Mac’s is one of 11 businesses being honored as the 2022 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Personnel Moves

Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge is pleased to announce that Luke Kennedy and Jack Hutcheson have joined River Bank & Trust at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 151. Long-time area banker Luke Kennedy has joined as Vice President & Relationship Manager and will help consumer and business clients throughout the region reach their financial goals. Jack Hutcheson has joined as Assistant Vice President & Relationship Manager and will build relationships with consumer and commercial clients throughout the region, growing the bank’s newly established presence in Birmingham. 205-567-9248

Anniversaries

Birmingham-based startup Fetch Freight, a national shipping logistics broker, marks two years this month. Founded by Vestavia Hills resident Mitchell Lewis, CTB, in the height of the pandemic, Fetch Freight is now a rising national leader in the 3PL industry, with revenues from 2021 at $7.7 MM and projecting $20MM for 2022. Fetch Freight brokers shipments for national brands including Folgers, Duraflame, Carnation, Shaw, Swanson, Smuckers Uncrustables, Milk-Bone, and Nucor Steel while still also tailoring local and regional deals for customers such as Landing, Peco Foods, Custom Craft Poultry and Southern Company. 800-376-1365

The laundry company Champion Cleaners, 2548 Rocky Ridge Road, celebrated its 20th year anniversary in September. The company offers free dry cleaning, laundry pick up and delivery. 205-602-3842