Business Happenings - November 2022

Coming Soon

Flower Betty, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 101, will soon be adding a coffee shop and bookstore in its space in the Rocky Ridge area. The timeline is not yet known. 205-694-9229

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The interior of Taco Mama at Vestavia City Center as managers conduct open interviews on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The restaurant plans to open on March 1, at Monday’s city council meeting the establishment’s liquor license was an item on the agenda. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Online ordering for take-out now available at Taco Mama. You can place your order online at ordertacomamaonline.com. For catering, go to tacomamaonline.com to place an order.

Regions, with offices at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, was fined $50 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers the bureau said Regions harmed with illegal surprise overdraft fees. From August 2018 through July 2021, Regions charged customers surprise overdraft fees on certain ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases, even after telling consumers they had sufficient funds at the time of the transactions. The bureau found that Regions leadership knew about and could have discontinued its surprise overdraft fee practices years earlier but chose to wait while the bank pursued changes that would generate new fee revenue to make up for ending the illegal fees. Regions issued a statement, saying that “although Regions Bank disagrees with the CFPB’s characterizations, the bank cooperated with the investigation and is pleased to move forward. Agreeing to the settlement reflects Regions’ desire to focus its attention on continuing to support customers through a wide range of account enhancements that have already lowered fees for many customers.”

Personnel Moves

Storyteller Overland, an industry leader in the burgeoning class B RV and adventure vehicle manufacturing space, is excited to welcome Tyler Duke as their new Chief Technology Officer. Tyler has 15 years of experience as an executive working in enterprise software development, business intelligence, and consumer facing technologies. As Chief Technology Officer, Tyler will implement technology solutions to build a strong foundation for Storyteller Overland and its subsidiaries — like GoCamp, FlareSpace, and Global X — to succeed upon. Tyler started his career in software development, and then he moved into consulting at CTS, Inc where he consulted with local and national businesses on product development, software engineering, business intelligence and more. In 2017, he joined E.A. Renfroe & Company, Inc. as the Director of Technology where he built a high-performing technology department from the ground up. In 2021, Tyler co-founded ListList, a social networking startup that helps users share and collaborate on lists, which was accepted into Innovation Depot’s Velocity Accelerator program. Tyler is a lifelong Alabamian, receiving his undergraduate degree from The University of Alabama and his MBA at The University of Alabama at Birmingham. When he’s not at work, he enjoys spending as much time outside as possible with his two daughters. His other hobby includes working on his technology startup with his wife and co-founder, Piyanka.