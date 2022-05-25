Business Happenings - June 2022

Coming Soon

Greystar, 3171 U.S. 280, a rental housing properties company, recently announced that it is accepting apartment home reservations at Overture Tributary at 3171 U.S. 280, which is part of its Active Adult portfolio designed for individuals 55 and older. “Overture Tributary is a fantastic location in a quiet suburban setting close to upscale shopping,” said Malcolm Bemba-Kaye, Regional Property Manager. Overture Tributary is scheduled to open in Winter 2022. Call or visit online for more information on the community and early apartment home reservations. 205-905-6000

News and Accomplishments

Cala Coffee, 3950 Autumn Lane, was recently named as the winner of First Horizon Bank's “Back to Business” contest, winning $30,000. The contest recognized resilient businesses within the communities the bank serves. More than 140 entries were submitted in the Birmingham region and the top three winners were voted on by the public. Cala Coffee Company was voted first place and received a check for $30,000 that will go toward renovations.

MoveWell Mobile Therapy & Performance is a mobile physical therapy service designed to bring pain relief on demand. It now offers a new platform where people can book appointments on demand at a time and place convenient for them with any of three available PTs. 256-479-1597

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with branches at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3390 Morgan Drive and 3172 Heights Village, has hired Dan Massey as chief enterprise operations and technology officer, effective May 9. 205-766-8510

Method Mortgage, 601 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 300, has been named the No. 1 Best Small Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News and the No. 3 Overall Best Mortgage Company to Work For for 2022. Method Mortgage is proud of this accomplishment and the team’s work to make the company a top workplace. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in March 2022, available to read at nationalmortgagenews.com/list/2022-best-small-mortgagecompanies-to-work-for. 205-705-1650

Anniversaries

Norris Orthodontics, 701 Montgomery Highway, Suite 201, celebrated its one year anniversary in July. 205-978-1500

Rest Easy Medical, LLC, 517 Cahaba Park Circle, is celebrating their first year in business. Rest Easy Medical is a private CPAP store that also offers sleep studies. 205-635-2727