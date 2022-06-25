Business Happenings - July 2022

Now Open

OsteoStrong Cahaba River recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting its opening at 4851 Cahaba River Road, Suite 121, in Cahaba Heights. The business seeks to improve bone density, muscular strength, balance and overall health. 205-203-8755

Cajun Steamer Bar and Grill, 3151 Green Valley Road, opened in late May and offers traditional Cajun fare. 205-490-8438

Smoothie King recently opened at 621 Montgomery Highway. The chain offers health-conscious options featuring blended drinks in varied flavors with fruits and veggies. 205-502-7352

New Ownership

Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield recently announced it had arranged the sale of Colony Woods, a 414-unit multifamily property located at 2000 Colony Park Drive in Cahaba Heights. The final sale price was $71.4 million, equating to $172,464 per unit. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Brown and Craig Hey represented the seller, Forum Investment Group, in the transaction. The multifamily property was acquired by Arcan Capital. Built in 1991 and 1995, Colony Woods was 96% leased at the time of sale. 205-528-9963

News and Accomplishments

The Birmingham office of accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, was recently recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work. The Best Places to Work distinction identifies and honors employers in Birmingham whose companies are the ideal places to work and who have gone above and beyond to create outstanding workplace environments. 205-715-8329

Personnel Moves

Accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, in June announced numerous promotions in its Birmingham office. Edie Sullivan was promoted to principal and serves as a director, managing the administrative services team, facilitating internal professional development training, and overseeing buildings and facilities. Jess Brawner was promoted to principal and serves as director of operations. Monica Fischer was promoted to principal and serves as general counsel. Angela Akerman was promoted to principal in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Rusty Pickering was promoted to principal and serves as director of recruiting. Dana Schmidt was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of professional development in the learning division. Missy Marlow was promoted to senior manager and serves as the operations and recruiting manager. Lauren Keet was promoted to senior manager and serves as a controller in the finance department. Justin Headley was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Sarah Beth Clement Magette was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s security, risk and controls group. Daniel Reyer was promoted to senior manager in the tax department. 205-715-8329

Annilyn Warner has been named the new office manager of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, 1975 Merryvale Road. Warner is a recent graduate of Troy University. 205-823-5011