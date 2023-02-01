Business Happenings - February 2023

Now Open

Santos Coffee recently opened its third Birmingham area location at the corner of Cahaba River Road and Acton Road. Featuring coffee grown on family farms in Guatemala and roasted in Alabama, the new location is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-438-6237

The Golffice recently opened at 1442 Montgomery Highway. The event venue offers hourly rentals of an indoor golf simulator and a poker/office/conference room, along with a refrigerator and serving area that can be used. 205-229-2267

Highlands Dental Arts is now open at 1360 Montgomery Highway and is seeing patients. The clinic offers general dentistry, Invisalign services, family dentistry and more. 205-740-9465

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with offices at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, has been designated as a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer by Military Friendly, an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience. Regions established a career transition program called BRAVE — Building Regions Associate Veteran Experience — specifically for the purpose of supporting veterans and military spouses during their transitions to the civilian workforce. The bank is also a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, a Department of Defense career program connecting military spouses with hundreds of member employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This annual program is in its 13th year, and it was created by Business Alabama magazine and Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama that benefit the economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of more than 30 companies. Warren Averett was ranked second in the Large Companies category. 205-979-4100

Waverly Advisors, formerly WA Asset Management, recently announced the acquisition of Sandifer Wealth Management of Mobile, marking its fourth location in the state. This will be Waverly’s ninth office in the southeast, as the firm looks to continue its expansion moving into the new year. Waverly Advisors Birmingham firm serves Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover, and other surrounding areas. 205-871-3334