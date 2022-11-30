Business Happenings - December 2022

Now Open

× Expand Dr. Lindsay Floyd

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed.

205-317-6747

Shoe Station is now open at Vestavia City Center. 205-506-4811

Relocations and Renovations

Dr. Melanie Petro, a facial plastic surgeon, plans to move her business from 905 Montgomery Highway to 901 Montgomery Highway, which was currently rezoned for office use. petromd.com

News and Accomplishments

Lee Equity Partners, LLC, a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, announced the firm acquired a majority ownership interest in Bradford Health Services. Lee Equity acquired Bradford Health from Centre Partners and certain other investors, with Centre Partners maintaining an ongoing equity stake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Bradford Health is a leading substance use disorder treatment provider in the Southeast and has a 40+ year operating history in its core geographies and is an early pioneer in value based behavioral healthcare reimbursement. Bradford Health is a regional leader in the Southeast with a strong market presence in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Arkansas.

205-547-2727

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Madison Gaines

Madison Gaines in September joined Starnes Media as a business development representative. Gaines graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in May. She previously worked as a social media marketing specialist and sales representative for the Gaines Family Farmstead in Birmingham and a part-time leasing agent for College Station Properties in Tuscaloosa. Starnes Media, based in Homewood, publishes the Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, 280 Living and Cahaba Sun newspapers and websites and other publications such as The Birmingham Bar Bulletin.

205-313-1780, starnesmedia.com

Anniversaries

Stuart Curry Dentistry is celebrating 15 years of providing general and cosmetic dentistry to all ages. 205-972-3831

Closings

Hardee’s in Vestavia Hills is temporarily closed.