Business Happenings - August 2022

Grace Alone Counseling, a Christian counseling ministry seeking to serve the Birmingham community is now open at 2345 Columbiana Road, Birmingham. 205-420-9005

Melanie Perry, who oversees the New Merkel Senior Center in Cahaba Heights, was recently named as one of Positive Maturity’s Top 50 over 50 for 2022. “Throughout the years, Melanie has been committed to providing services and resources for seniors that empower them with education, knowledge and fellowship,” the group said in a statement.

Renasant Bank, 2021 Park Place N., Suite 100, Birmingham, is proud to announce that Patrick Lavette has recently been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Officer. “We are proud to announce Patrick’s well deserved promotion to Vice President of Commercial Banking. He has been a valuable asset and leader as a part of the Renasant team in Birmingham. We look forward to Patrick’s continued growth as he works to expand and deepen his existing & new relationships at Renasant," said Daniel Sims, Birmingham Market President. 205-716-3475

Birmingham’s Warren Averett Asset Management, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, Birmingham, has acquired BT Wealth Management, expanding into Atlanta and Savannah, while laying the foundation for further expansion. This morning’s press release announced that the deal brings approximately $1 billion in assets under management to Warren Averett. Warren Averett is launching a new phase of growth, after it entered into a strategic partnership with Wealth Partners Capital Group and HGGC in Q4 2021 to propel its growth with a focus on acquiring RIA firms across the southeast and, on a national level, firms with a CPA-orientation. This is its second acquisition since the partnership was established. 205-979-4100

April Harry, Warren Averett’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, was recently named as a finalist of the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2022 CFO Awards. The 2022 CFO Awards recognize excellence among Birmingham’s chief financial officers, who are currently playing vital roles in guiding companies through the challenges that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation and economic changes. 205-979-4100