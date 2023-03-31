Business Happenings - April 2023

Now Open

× Expand Photo courtesy of Don Harris.

River Bank and Trust has opened a new location in Vestavia Hills. They are a full-service bank, trusted with helping neighbors & businesses in the communities we serve reach their financial goals.

205-580-4290

HaMi Boutique, which offers hand-picked fashion choices, recently opened their new Vestavia Hills location on Endeavor Drive.

B. Happy is now open in Heights Village. The business offers gifts and other merchandise. 205-362-6868

Birmingham-based entrepreneur, Melody Lovvorn, has launched a new dating/connection app called Number that utilizes the Enneagram personality test to create instant connection between users. An evening launch party took place March 1 in the atrium of Innovation Depot. Prior to founding Number, Lovvorn has been a podcaster, non-profit executive, Enneagram coach and content creator using technology to reach people all over the world.

Relocations and Renovations

Pro Dent Paintless Dent Repair closed its location in Cahaba Heights on Feb. 27 and relocated to 516 Mineral Trace, Suite D in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover. The business specializes in hail damage, dents, dings, scratch removal and touch ups. 205-677-3002

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photos courtesy of America’s First Federal Credit Union. Nancy Ride (left) & Terry Sanderson (right)

America’s First Federal Credit Union, which has an office in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, has promoted Nancy Rice to senior vice president and chief risk officer and Terry Sanderson to vice president and experience officer. 205-582-5295

Anniversaries

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The restaurant chain has two locations in Vestavia Hills: 1425 Montgomery Highway and 4520 Overton Road. Montgomery Highway: 205-573-4166, Overton Road: 205-956-1300