Bandwagon announces Cahaba Heights location

× Expand Photo by Katie Turpen. Cahaba Heights

Bandwagon Sports, which offers sporting goods and community-based apparel, has announced they will open their second location in Cahaba Heights, bringing a family-friendly store to Vestavia Hills.

David Knight, who owns and founded the store along with his wife, Leah, said the decision was based on the customers coming into the existing location on 18th Street in Homewood. While based in Homewood, the company offers gear, apparel and other merchandise with Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills logos and more. There is a “strong contingent” of Vestavia shoppers, so opening a second store in Cahaba Heights made sense, Knight said.

“We really felt like moving into Vestavia would be a really good opportunity for us,” Knight said. “Cahaba Heights has grown tremendously.”

Being in Cahaba Heights opens Bandwagon to a part of Vestavia that isn’t as close to the Homewood store as others, Knight said. It also provides close proximity to Mountain Brook.

Bandwagon supporters are part of “communities that love their communities,” Knight said.

The Cahaba Heights store will look “quite different” from the Homewood store, Knight said. It will be much bigger, with most of the apparel in the front and the sporting goods in the back, Knight said. He also said the store will better serve Bandwagon’s e-commerce needs, with more space in the back of house to process online orders.

The store will be in Heights Village, in between Manhattan South and The Smocking Bird. Knight said he hopes to open the store sometime in June. Bandwagon will have some part-time jobs available, but Knight said he did not know the exact number.

For more information, visit bandwagonsports.com.