Vestavia Voice takes home APA awards

Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media
First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia’s community newspaper brought home nine editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Vestavia Voice, which has delivered community news to Vestavia Hills since May 2013, has been under the leadership of editor Neal Embry since 2019. Embry is a former Vestavia Hills resident and has covered the city since June 2018.
Vestavia Voice received the following awards:
Best Local Economic Coverage - 1st Place
Best Local Education Coverage - 1st Place
Best Local News Coverage - 2nd Place
Best Spot News Story - 1st Place for Vestavia prepares for coronavirus
Best Sports Single Event Story - 3rd Place for West leads Rebels at state meet
Best Sports Feature Story - 2nd Place for An Icon: Coaches reflect on Anderson’s storied career
Best Spot News Photo - 3rd Place for Time for Change
Best Photo Essay - 1st Place for Mermaid Camp
Online Breaking News Coverage - 2nd Place for Vestavia prepares for coronavirus
This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: 280 Living, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.