Vestavia Voice takes home APA awards

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Vestavia’s community newspaper brought home nine editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Vestavia Voice, which has delivered community news to Vestavia Hills since May 2013, has been under the leadership of editor Neal Embry since 2019. Embry is a former Vestavia Hills resident and has covered the city since June 2018.

Vestavia Voice received the following awards:

Best Local Economic Coverage - 1st Place

Best Local Education Coverage - 1st Place

Best Local News Coverage - 2nd Place

Best Spot News Story - 1st Place for Vestavia prepares for coronavirus

Best Sports Single Event Story - 3rd Place for West leads Rebels at state meet

Best Sports Feature Story - 2nd Place for An Icon: Coaches reflect on Anderson’s storied career

Best Spot News Photo - 3rd Place for Time for Change

Best Photo Essay - 1st Place for Mermaid Camp

Online Breaking News Coverage - 2nd Place for Vestavia prepares for coronavirus

This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: 280 Living, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.