Alabama play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart to speak at Vestavia Hills chamber

× Expand Photo from Chris Stewart's website Crimson Tide Sports Network play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart, a play-by-play announcer for the Crimson Tide Sports Network, is scheduled to be the speaker for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, June 11.

Stewart has been the Alabama men’s basketball play-by-play announcer since 2002 and the radio play-by-play announcer for Bama Baseball for 24 seasons, and in February of this year was named the permanent play-by-play announcer for Alabama’s football team, replacing Eli Gold.

The Fairfield native previously spent eight seasons as the radio announcer for Birmingham-Southern College. He is a 1992 graduate of the University of Montevallo and was honored with the school’s 2009 Alumni Achievement Award and in 2021 was inducted into the University of Montevallo Athletics Hall of Fame. On five occasions, he has been named Alabama Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon in scheduled to take place at the Vestavia Country Club. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. The cost to attend is $25, and the reservation deadline is 4 p.m. this Thursday, June 6. Chamber luncheons are designed for members only, but people are allowed to come as guests of other members a time or two, chamber President and CEO Michelle Hawkins said.

Reservations can be made at business.vestaviahills.org/events.