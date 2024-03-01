A taste of the Mediterranean comes to Vestavia

× Expand Photo courtesy of Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. A gyro plate and Greek salad are among the menu items at the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, located at Vestavia City Center Plaza.

A new fast-casual restaurant has opened its first location in Alabama.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened on Montgomery Highway in the Vestavia Hills City Center Plaza in January. Owned and operated by Anil Patel and Anand Prajapati, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is holding an opening celebration fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama on March 1.

“We’re very excited about bringing new dining choices to the Vestavia Hills and Birmingham area,” Patel said. “I love being a part of this community and can’t wait to share fresh, flavorful cuisine made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients.”

The new dining establishment is a 3,150-square-foot restaurant with an open space with seating for around 50 to 60 guests inside and 20 to 25 guests outside.

Patel said he would consider the restaurant family-friendly, but it could also be a great option for adults seeking a healthier dine-out option.

Great Greek has locations in 20 different states, with more planned in the near future. The restaurant’s menu marries traditional Mediterranean dishes like gyros, falafel, Greek salads and rice bowls with a modern, fast-casual dining experience. The menu includes the signature Great Greek Gyro, the Athenian Burger and lamb, steak, shrimp and chicken souvlaki plates.

“We also offer a Four-Dip Combo that serves as the perfect starter and can be complemented by our popular classic Greek salad or rice bowls. For those with a sweet tooth, our homemade baklava is a must-have,” Prajapati said.

Other sides and appetizers include spanakopita, stuffed grape leaves, lemon potatoes, feta fries and avgolemono soup. Aside from homemade baklava, the dessert options include rice pudding and baklava ice cream.

Patel and Prajapati are both friends and business partners. Patel, a software-engineer-turned-entrepreneur with five years in the restaurant industry, expressed his excitement about bringing Great Greek’s Mediterranean cuisine to the area. Prajapati has a background in physics and advanced technology and shares a passion for offering nutritious and convenient food options that align with the Mediterranean diet.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill prides itself on preparing everything in-house. Catering services are another highlight, providing build-your-own gyros, souvlaki skewers and an assortment of dips and desserts.

Vestavia was chosen as the first location for the Alabama branch of the restaurant because of its inclusive nature and growing economy.

“Vestavia Hills is a lively, vibrant community. The city not only has a strong economy but is also culturally fascinating, so it captures the essence of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill experience,” Prajapati said.

“We’re excited to announce our brand’s flagship Alabama location in Vestavia Hills,” said Bob Andersen, president of the franchise. “Our outstanding partners, Anil Patel and Anand Prajapati, will spreadhead our development in the Birmingham area.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is located at 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 190, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Options for pick-up and delivery are available through DoorDash, EZCater, GrubHub and UberEats.

For more information, visit thegreatgreekgrill.com.