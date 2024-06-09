3 Realtors join RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office on Acton Road

× Expand Three agents that recently joined RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office are, from left, Trenton Graves, Claudia Heard and Gage Sumner.

RealtySouth recently has added three new agents to its Over-the-Mountain office off Acton Road.

Trenton Graves started with the office on April 5, while Claudia Heard started on May 16 and Gage Sumner started on May 28, according to the company.

Graves can be reached at 334-332-4170, while Heard can be reached at 205-703-1552, and Sumner can be reached at 205-515-0693.

RealtySouth’s Over-the Mountain office is at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.