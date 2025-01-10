PHOTOS: Snow day in Vestavia Hills

by

×

1 of 36

250110_snow day crowdsourcing from Alyssa Schubert Weyandt_PPL-26.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Alyssa Schubert Weyandt

×

2 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsorucing from Katie Bushby_PPL-16.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Katie Bushby

×

3 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Brytney Cobia_PPL-11.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Brytney Cobia

×

4 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form jennifer Johnson_PPL-19.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Johnson

×

5 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Katie Gray Mash_PPL-17.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Katie Gray Mash

×

6 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Katie Gray Mash_PPL-21.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Katie Gray Mash

×

7 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Lindsay Klyce Handey_PPL-30.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Klyce Handey

×

8 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Lindsay Klyce Handey_PPL-31.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Klyce Handey

×

9 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Lorie Syzmela Corley_PPL-9.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lorie Syzmela Corley

×

10 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Nicole Crabtree Mishkin_PPL-15.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Nicole Crabtree Mishkin

×

11 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Rhonda Holland Hooks_PPL-3.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Rhonda Holland Hooks

×

12 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing form Shebly Schilling_PPL-2.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Shebly Schilling

×

13 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Alyssa Schubert Weyandt_PPL-20.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Alyssa Schubert Weyandt

×

14 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Cassiday Ginn_PPL-23.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Cassiday Ginn

×

15 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Cristina Saunders_PPL-15.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Cristina Saunders

×

16 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Gina Hamel_PPL-14.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Gina Hamel

×

17 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Heather Agee_PPL-6.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Heather Agee

×

18 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Jesscia Robinson Thomas_PPL-32.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Jesscia Robinson Thomas

×

19 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Judi Zarzaur Wurm_PPL-12.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Judi Zarzaur Wurm

×

20 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Katie Gray Mash_PPL-25.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Katie Gray Mash

×

21 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Linday Klyce Handey_PPL-27.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Linday Klyce Handey

×

22 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Lindsay Klyce Handey_PPL-22.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Klyce Handey

×

23 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Lindsay Klyce Handey_PPL-33.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Klyce Handey

×

24 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Lorie Szymela Corley_PPL-17.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lorie Szymela Corley

×

25 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Michael Bell_PPL-29.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Michael Bell

×

26 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Michel Myeres Kusibab_PPL-10.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Michel Myeres Kusibab

×

27 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from MJ Cunningham Bryan_PPL-13.jpeg

Photo courtesy of MJ Cunningham Bryan

×

28 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Rhonda Holland Hooks_PPL-5.jpeg

Photo courtesy Rhonda Holland Hooks

×

29 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Rhonda Holland Hooks_PPL-8.jpeg

Photo courtesy Rhonda Holland Hooks

×

30 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Shelby Schilling_PPL-1.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Shelby Schilling

×

31 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Sheri D Hall_PPL-24.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Sheri D Hall

×

32 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing from Valencia Garrett_PPL-28.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Valencia Garret

×

33 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing_PPL-7.jpeg
×

34 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsourcing_PPL-28.jpeg
×

35 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsouring from Lindsay Klyce Handey_PPL-34.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Klyce Handey

×

36 of 36

250110_VV snow day crowdsouring from Michele Myers Kuibab_PPL-4.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Michele Myers Kuibab

It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama!

Vestavia Voice readers shared their best snow day photos on Facebook. Check them out in the gallery above.

Haven't shared your photos with us yet? Comment on the post on the Vestavia Voice's Facebook page.