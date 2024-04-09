Wing Ding 2024 set on April 27

On April 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., Wing Ding 2024 will take place at the front lawn of Vestavia City Hall.

Hosted by Leadership Vestavia Hills, the event promises all-you-can-eat wings, live music, various food and drink options, kids’ activities, and more.

Tickets are priced at $12 in advance and $15 at the gate, with a reduced rate of $10 at the gate for attendees who bring a food donation. Children under 10 can enter for free.

For more information, visit leadershipvestaviahills.com/wing-ding-2024.