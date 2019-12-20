× 1 of 2 Expand Vivian Mora, State Farm. × 2 of 2 Expand Vivian Mora, State Farm. Prev Next

When Vivian Mora immigrated to the U.S. from Brazil, everything about insurance was unknown to her.

“It was a learning curve,” Mora said.

For more than a decade, Mora has helped others in the Hoover area navigate and understand insurance and financial services as a State Farm agent.

“I’m passionate about it and have been enjoying every minute of it,” she said.

While many of her customers are lifelong Alabama residents, Mora said roughly half of her clientele are immigrants from Latin America, Asia and Africa, who now live in Hoover.

“We love that diversity,” Mora said. “We learn from our customers different cultures and backgrounds every day.”

She has a team of 11 employees in a recently remodeled office at 3253 Lorna Road, where customers are encouraged to stop by at any time. Mora said her staff works hard at “educating customers and trying to make customers’ lives easier” and offers services in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

And this year, Mora will be expanding her State Farm footprint by becoming a Multi-Office Agent. She will open a new office March 1, 2020, in Irondale, allowing Mora and her team to connect with even more customers to provide remarkable service and achieve superior results.

Through State Farm, Mora offers home, automotive, property, business, life and disability insurance policies. They also provide savings, auto and home financing services becoming a “one-stop shop for customer’s financial needs” Mora said.

Her team specializes in Small Business Owners insurance to assist the growing number of entrepreneurs in her book and in the community. They offer small business owners with the protection needed to successfully operate. “We are a small business supporting other small businesses,” Mora said. “I feel this is our call in this community, and I am honored and humbled with the opportunity to do it every day.”

