Lisa Tinney, Dear Seniors.

Lisa Tinney is the Director of Operations for Dear Seniors, which provides private, in-home care for older adults. She helps Dear Seniors change the lives of many families through thoughtful and compassionate care.

According to Tinney, she never knows what a family has been through before they call her company. What she does know is that once they do call, she makes it her priority to do everything she can to help.

“We offer seniors great care and a better quality of life,” she said. “We also provide families with a relief system.”

Many times families may be stressing under the responsibility of caring for an older family member.

This is especially true for those who are considered to be in the “sandwich generation,” people who are often working full-time and caring for their own children as well as their aging parents.

Dear Seniors steps in to help in any way that they can. They proved any in-home services that may be needed from bathing and dressing to shopping, and transportation. They can also provide companionship and care while someone is in the hospital or go with them as they move into a senior living community to help them adjust.

“We do our best to provide consistent caregivers,” Tinney said. “When we get a family, we keep that family. They’re generally very happy with our care.”

Tinney and her team at Dear Seniors differentiate themselves not only with the level of care that they provide but also in the type of cases that they are trained and equipped to handle. They specialize in assisting those with behavioral health issues many of which are veterans suffering from PTSD. They are currently caring for nearly 100 veterans in the Birmingham area.

Tinney is able to provide relief to so many families by hiring quality caregivers and providing them with extensive training. They work to pair each client with a caregiver who will be suitable for them in skill, experience and personality. Matching families with the right caregiver helps them to provide consistent presence, she said.

The most rewarding part of her job is seeing the improvement in her client’s well-being after her team becomes an integral part of their care. She recalls one client who has continued to improve under the care of Dear Seniors.

“A lot of what she was dealing with was loneliness and needing direction,” Tinney said. “After some time of being in her home with her, she changed a lot.”

She was groomed better, eating better, getting her hair done — things that she had not been able to do on her own.

“We’ve been able to give that family the relief that they needed.”

Tinney knows that this transitional period can be hard for families. Knowing that she can make things easier for them is what she loves about her job. She loves meeting families, doing home assessments, offering them guidance and assuring them that Dear Seniors will be there.

