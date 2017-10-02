The Reset: Football extends winning streak

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills Football at Helena Vestavia players raise their helmets for kickoff during a game between Vestavia Hills and Helena on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Husky Stadium in Helena.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the fourth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team increased its winning streak to three games with a 14-0 shutout victory over Helena last Friday. Click here for a full recap of the contest.

The Rebels are back in action this Friday night, as they host Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team played a pair of mid-week matches and participated in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

The Rebels fell to Thompson on Tuesday in five sets (25-14, 25-14, 19-25, 23-25, 9-15) in a Class 7A, Area 5 match, and lost to Oak Mountain on Thursday (25-12, 25-16, 25-18).

In the tournament, the Rebels dropped a tight match to Oak Mountain (21-25, 21-25) and lost to Jasper (22-25, 11-25) before defeating Pinson Valley (25-0, 25-5) and Enterprise (25-17, 25-21) to wrap up pool play. In silver bracket play, they took Montgomery Academy to three sets, but fell 2-1 (22-25, 25-15, 12-15).

This week, Vestavia Hills has a pair of road contests. The Rebels go to Spain Park on Tuesday and then to Hoover on Thursday in an area match.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams did not compete this weekend. They will return to action on Saturday at the Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.