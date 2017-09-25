The Reset: Sweeney wins

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Vestavia's cheerleaders during a game between Vestavia Hills and Huffman on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Huffman Stadium in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the third installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team improved to 2-2 on the season with its 32-12 win over Huffman on Thursday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Rebels travel to Helena this Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team fell to Hoover on Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18). You can read a full recap of the game here.

The Rebels hosted a tri-match on Thursday, and won both matchups. They defeated Clay-Chalkville, 2-0 (25-15, 25-18) and Guntersville, 2-1 (25-18, 21-25, 15-8).

Vestavia is on the road this week, traveling to Thompson on Tuesday for an area match and to Oak Mountain on Thursday. The Rebels will compete in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

James Sweeney continues to build his case as the state-meet favorite in Class 7A. On Saturday, the Vestavia Hills senior dashed to a 5K personal-best 15 minutes, 32 seconds at the Twilight Panther Prowl in Huntsville. The swift time secured Sweeney his first victory of the season, and it paced the Rebel boys to a third-place team finish.

But Sweeney wasn’t the lone Vestavia Hills representative at the front of the race. Freshman Ethan Strand posted a breakthrough performance to place fourth in 16:11. Sophomore John Ingram (13th, 16:26) also finished in the top 15.

Behind senior Sasha Allison, the Vestavia Hills girls nabbed a third-place team finish of their own. Allison placed 15th in 20:33.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Mac Macoy, a redshirt sophomore at the University of Florida, registered a 22nd-place finish on Saturday at the Mountain Dew Invitational in Gainesville. He clocked an 8K time of 26:10 and was Florida’s second runner across the line.

