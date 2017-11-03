Cece Ferguson competes at the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant

× Expand Cece Ferguson at the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas, Texas.

Cece Ferguson, a fourth grader at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, competed in the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant in Dallas, Texas this past July.

Cece competed against 54 other girls in her age division in talent, interview, party dress and casual wear. Throughout the week there were themed parties and dinners, allowing the girls the chance to meet new friends from across the country as well as from China and the Philippines.

After a fun-filled week, Cece was crowned the Beauty Winner and was first alternate to the Overall Title. She won a $1,000 college scholarship along with a crown, banner and flowers.

Cece is the daughter of Scott and Ashley Ferguson and little sister to Alex, Tate and Graham Ferguson of Vestavia Hills. In her free time, Cece loves to dance, draw and play with friends.

The Cinderella Scholarship Pageant is a natural pageant that focuses on talent and inner beauty. Darci Lynn Farmer – recent winner of America’s Got Talent – was a Cinderella winner several years ago.

For more information about the Cinderella Organization, please call Diona Walters at 807-8026.

Submitted by Ashley Ferguson.