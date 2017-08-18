Helping Hands in the Hills day of service to return Sept. 9

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. A group of volunteers works on landscaping the garden at the Montgomery Highway and Shades Crest Road intersection.

Vestavia Hills residents will have the opportunity to help out neighbors in need during the third annual Helping Hands in the Hills day of service on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event — sponsored by Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the city of Vestavia Hills — was created to help city residents, including seniors and those with disabilities who need assistance with home repairs or yard work.

Volunteers will meet at Wald Park pool pavilion at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided.

They will work on projects around the city in the morning, then lunch will be provided.

Helping Hands in the Hills drew more than 300 volunteers in 2016, according to the chamber website. Church groups, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, Crossfit Mudtown, Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Tim’s Plumbing and several other organizations took part.

In addition to home and lawn care, projects included trash pickup and repainting the Dogwood Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The event will offer shredding and electronics recycling and, for the first time, disposal of household hazardous waste, including paint, light bulbs, pesticides and household and automotive batteries. Paint and pesticides must be in original containers, and proof of residency is required.

Residents who want volunteer help at their homes should fill out a Request a Project form and a Homeowner Application and Release. Those interested in volunteering should complete a Register a Team form and a Volunteer Release and Waiver of Liability.

These forms are available at vestaviahills.org/helping-hands-in-the-hills. Those with questions can also call 823-5011 or contact chamber@vestaviahills.org.