Disc tournament to benefit nonprofit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grace Klein Community. On Feb. 26, Grace Klein Community will hold its Ultimate Frisbee tournament fundraiser at the indoor football stadium at D1 Sports.

“Huck” is giving our best “toss” to bring hope to families in Greater Birmingham through a box of food.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran Ultimate Frisbee player preparing for summer leagues or you’ve never heard of the growing sport of Ultimate, Grace Klein Community and D1 Sports Birmingham are partnering to bring you an exciting opportunity to grab a disc, get your friends together, and support a local cause through a brand-new tournament in Birmingham.

On Feb. 26, Grace Klein Community will hold its first Ultimate Frisbee tournament fundraiser at the indoor football stadium at D1 Sports, 1651 Independence Court. Team registration fees and other proceeds will help Grace Klein Community in a variety of ways, allowing them to serve the local Birmingham community by bringing more than 200 families in need monthly food boxes containing everything from meat and produce to breads and staple goods.

Currently, Grace Klein Community provides food, on a monthly basis, to over 200 families as well as building relationships to go through tough times with them. Grace Klein Community believes that meaningful, long-term relationships are a key factor in alleviating poverty.

The goal for the event is to field eight teams of 10 players, with registration for each team costing a minimum of $400. Teams are allowed to add additional players, at $30 per player, with a limit of 10 additional players per team.

However, the competition won’t only be in Ultimate. Both the team that wins the tournament and the team that raises the most money for the cause will be rewarded. Lunch will be provided for all participants, and an indoor, climate-controlled field means there’s no need to worry about the weather.

Register and start fundraising efforts at gracekleincommunity.com/ultimate.

For further information, contact Scott Elliott via 910-2222 or scott@gracekleincommunity.com.

– Submitted by Grace Klein Community.