Photos: Tree lighting shines despite threat for rain

Rain and thunderstorms may have been in the forecast, but that didn't stop families from visiting Vestavia Hills City Hall for the annual tree lighting festivities.
People filled the front lawn to listen to local school children perform Christmas carols and holiday tunes as they waited for the main event.
Inside City Hall, vendors and community business members filled the halls with tables offering holiday crafts, snacks, hot chocolate and more.
Santa himself was even onsite to take photos with families.
The Vestavia Hills High School Rockettes performed a Christmas-themed number, and the Magic City Nutcracker treated the crowd to a "Mini Nutcracker."
Holiday in the Hills will continue later in the month with Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 and the annual Christmas parade in Liberty Park on Sunday, Dec. 11.
