Holiday in the Hills returns to Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. The 2015 Christmas tree lighting at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

Vestavia Hills celebrates Christmas in a special way. With events that include the lighting of the Christmas tree, Breakfast with Santa and the Christmas parade, there’s something for everyone.

City Tree Lighting Festival

The lighting of the Christmas tree will be held Nov. 29 at Vestavia Hills City Hall. In addition to the lighting, there is entertainment and merchant giveaways as the city and members of the beautification board offer their services in decorating the tree.

According to the assistant to City Manager Melissa Hipp, choirs from Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Liberty Park Elementary School, Liberty Park Middle School and Pizitz Middle School will perform this year. The Rockettes from Vestavia Hills High School will also perform.

The event also features children’s crafts, hot chocolate, a business expo and a visit from Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

This year’s Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the Dogwood Room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Any family with young children is welcome.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy plain or chocolate chip pancakes, bacon, milk, juice and coffee.

The breakfast is a come-and-go event and free while supplies last.

City Councilman John Henley said longtime Santa Harold Hagler would be there for photos and to hear the children’s wishes. He also said the Rockettes and the Vestavia Hills Belles would be there.

Breakfast with Santa began as part of Holiday in the Hills, which started in 2011. Henley volunteered to oversee the event, and he approached several of his friends who were part of the local father-daughter group Tonkawa India Princess Tribe.

During the first year, eight to 10 volunteers and their children helped cook and serve the breakfast.

“Breakfast with Santa was a hit,” Henley said. “We’ve been holding the event ever since.”

Christmas Parade

The Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade begins at Liberty Parkway and ends at Alston Meadow. Jeff Downes, city manager, said the parade will last about 30 to 45 minutes.

Downes said the Vestavia Hills High School band, community VIPs, Girl and Boy Scout troops and many other organizations will participate. Any member of the community is welcome to apply for participation in the parade.

The best spot to view the parade is from Liberty Parkway.

Immediately following the parade, Santa Claus and business vendors will be in an expo with giveaways along with fun and games.

“Vestavia Hills is a fun place,” Downes said. “The Holiday in the Hills series of events gives our community a great opportunity to gather with neighbors and friends for a good time.”

For more information, go to vestaviahills.org/news-events/holiday-in-the-hills/events-calendar/ or email jdownes@vhal.org.