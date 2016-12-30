Looking ahead at 2017: Economic development initiatives

× Expand Staff Photo

In addition to the major consideration infrastructure and parks and recreation will receive, Cook and Downes said that based on the council’s major work session in December, there are other important issues for the city as well as economic development projects that will come up over the course of the year.

The contract for the city’s trash service will go out for bid in February, with a new contract hopefully in place by March.

Cook said the council is working to find ways to manage drainage and stormwater issues in the city, especially in the lower U.S. 31 area that is prone to flooding. Currently, Cook said, the cost-benefit analysis hasn’t found many options to significantly mitigate the flooding, but she said the city is still investigating.

Contingent on jumping a few hurdles to relocate the public works facility, Downes said the Freddy’s Frozen Custard development may begin to move forward.

Downes said there are multiple commercial developments, both known and still under-wraps that may come online or begin construction throughout the year, and several of the projects from 2015 and 2016, like Patchwork Farms, will come fully online.

“From a new construction standpoint, as far as commercial construction, the last two years have been extraordinary, and if we can continue with what is anticipated for 2017 it’ll be another good year,” Downes said. “It can’t beat the last two, but it should be a pretty good year.”

Downes and Cook said that projects in Liberty Park, such as the new HealthSouth offices and the proposed retail development, will also continue to go vertical.