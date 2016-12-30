A look ahead at 2017: Parks and Recreation improvements

× Expand Emily Featherston

“The year of parks and recreation,” as city manager Jeff Downes put it, is a major expectation to live up to, but between results of the city’s Vestavia Hills Listens survey and the major campaign points during the August 2016 election, quality of life enhancement — primarily through parks and recreation — is no minor concern for Vestavia residents.

2017 was already going to be a big year for the continuation of several parks projects: the second phase of improvements at SHAC, the continued battling of drainage issues and parking limitations at the city’s ball fields, the formation of an all-encompassing 501(c)3 for the city’s recreation leagues and the possible adoption of a new scheduling software.

At its December work session, the parks and recreation board discussed at length the needed steps for continuing these projects, and Downes said those already underway will continue as planned.

But for the thing on everyone’s mind — the Community Spaces Plan — the timeline is a little more nebulous.

Former councilman and current Community Spaces Committee member Steve Ammons said the plan is the result of the committee realizing that parks and recreation needed to be looked at “globally,” rather than focusing on just one area at a time.

With the city’s help, the committee engaged the services of Brailsford & Dunlavey, which in addition to recognizing programming desires, showed the committee exactly where there were field capacity issues.

“We know that we have aging facilities, and there is the need for the upgrades,” Ammons said of the original plan to revitalize Wald Park, but added that after looking at the usage and over-usage of some grass fields, crowding at the Civic Center, the demand for more programs and the overall desire for green spaces and connectivity, the committee realized there was more to be done.

“I’m excited about the whole process,” he said, “and now, after all this time, we’re finally able to get it out there. It’s going to be interesting to see what the next steps are.”

The entire plan looks at all of Vestavia’s recreation spaces, from the Cahaba Heights ball fields and SHAC to the Altadena Valley Country Club space, as well as the needs along U.S. 31.

The plan takes into account the needed upgrades to all of the city’s facilities, outgoing board member Tommy Dazzio said. But the hottest topic is likely to be the future of the facilities at Wald Park, and the potential for a new community center on the Gold’s Gym property next to City Hall.

In three separate town hall meetings, Dazzio and the rest of the committee presented the plan to the community, acquiring feedback from those present as well as online through Vestavia Hills Listens.

Wald Park

The major changes to Wald Park center on the construction of a new recreation facility, a premier green space and playground area and possible additions and renovations to the Wald Park pool.

The proposed recreation facility has different design options, ranging from 45,000 square feet to 60,000, complete with multi-purpose athletic courts for basketball, badminton and volleyball as well as multi-purpose activity rooms and event space.

“I think it is an absolute game changer for the community,” Ammons said, “because you’re not only talking about upgraded facilities, but you’re talking about connectivity,”

With the pedestrian bridge across U.S. 31 project moving forward, and thoughts to create walking-connectivity with City Hall, Ammons said the grand idea is to create a city center that would be a draw not only for current residents, but would encourage future growth as well.

Dazzio agreed.

“I believe this plan will make Vestavia Hills much more attractive to families considering relocating to the over-the-mountain area, and the revitalization of Wald Park will make the area more attractive to developers,” he said.

Potential Community Center

In addition to the major changes at Wald Park, the committee proposed the concept of acquiring the property and building next to City Hall where Gold’s Gym is located and converting the space into a community center.

The idea drew immediate concern and response from Gold’s Gym members and employees, so Downes expressed at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting that the idea is simply that: an idea.

Gold’s Gym has a lease on the building that runs through 2021, and an option to extend even beyond that, and Downes said the city would not engage in any “eminent domain” or threatening engagement to try to obtain the property in a way that wasn’t beneficial for all parties.

If the property were to be acquired, however, the plan would be to convert the facility into a multi-purpose community center with rooms for activities and programming, as well as an upper entrance that would allow access from the City Hall front lawn area.

Next Steps

The Community Spaces plan, which can be accessed on the city’s website, is what Downes referred to as a “master plan,” meaning that it is a long way from coming to fruition.

However, at the December work session, the board urged parks liaison to the Council Paul Head to push the city council toward a decision or at least a direction for the department to move.

Head said his goal was to bring the issue up to the council within the first quarter, or by the end of March.

The major concern, Ammons said, is going to be the price tag.

The cost to complete the entire project is still not completely known, but preliminary estimations of completing the Wald Park revitalization along with the possible new community center are just more than $37 million.

Factoring in the improvements to Altadena Valley — adding recreation fields and walking trails, and the continued improvements at the Cahaba Heights ball fields, to execute the entire Community Spaces Plan would cost roughly $69 million.

Ammons said the high cost could mean the city would need to take a phased approach, working projects into the budget when funds become available.

Alternatively, Ammons said the city is in the financial position to take out an additional bond to try to get as much of the project done at one time as possible.

Whatever the case, Ammons said he is confident the city will make the right decision.

“Jeff is really, really good at looking at all the options and giving a lot of options to the elected leaders to help them make decisions,” he said.

Place 2 Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said the plan is something the council is going to look at carefully.

“Parks and Recreation of course is a high priority,” she said.

And though the funding is going to be a major hurdle, she said she can already tell the community is likely to be in support of the plan.

“I think it was clear from the feedback we got … that our residents are very interested in this project and they’re very supportive of it,” she said.