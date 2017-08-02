Last of Community Spaces subcommittee forums wraps up with discussion of multipurpose athletic facility

× Expand Emily Featherston

After weeks of public forums and with many stakeholders experiencing meeting fatigue, as public works director Brian Davis put it, TCU and the Wald Park Multi-Purpose Building subcommittee met Wednesday for one more discussion with the public.

TCU representative Andy Bernard took the place of Ken Upchurch in explaining how the firm would be moving through the process going forward, and how the information from Wednesday's meeting–along with all of the other meetings–would be used to create options for the council to consider

The meeting focused on a proposed multi-use recreation building that would be primarily focused on athletics.

Bernard went back over the list of items from the first public discussion of the space, a list that included having significantly more basketball and volleyball courts, adequate locker room space and sufficient parking.

He also went back through the expressed desire to put the needs of community recreation before those of outside tournaments or revenue generation.

City Manager Jeff Downes referenced a tour he and others took at Hoover's Finley Center, and suggested that the team consider some of the things at that facility, such as the integration of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Others suggested having an indoor walking track, and ensuring that there will be locker room and bathroom facilities that are family-friendly.

During the live survey conducted at the meeting, respondents were unanimous in their opinion that the city not only needs a new recreation center, but that it should be focused on community use and not revenue generation.

Most voted in favor of wood flooring or a combination of flooring types for any gym spaces, and were generally in agreement that there should be at least eight tennis courts somewhere in or near Wald Park.

Respondents were mixed however on their opinions on what would be a reasonable increase in annual cost to use such a facility, and on how a new entrance from U.S. 31 would be appreciated.

Priorities respondents listed were an increase in the number of courts available for basketball, volleyball and other sports, added flex space that could be used for athletics or events, a coordinated entrance with the pool for security and concessions.

The meeting, like the other "round three" meetings, was livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

The Wald Park Multi-Purpose Building survey, along with surveys for the other seven aspects of the Community Spaces Plan, will be open for community feedback until Wednesday, Aug. 9. There is also a comment forum on the Vestavia Hills Listens platform for additional feedback.