Vestavia Hills finished the Steel City Invitational at 2-2. more
Dec 22, 2016 12:45 PM
Vestavia Hills pulled off a solid win in the second day of the Steel City invitational. more
Dec 21, 2016 3:20 PM
Photo by Todd Lester
The Vestavia Hills High School basketball team fell to Mountain Brook on Tuesday in the second round of the Steel City Invitational at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more
Dec 20, 2016 8:26 PM
SAM CHANDLER
Based on community feedback, Phillips is not recommending that the board continue to consider moving all middle schoolers to the Berry campus. She said the concept of a joint school has "not been viewed favorably," especially by Liberty Park parents. more
Dec 14, 2016 10:12 PM
The council spent multiple days interviewing candidates for the position, and discussed at the meeting some of the major issues facing the boards. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:53 PM
The 2016 Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa events gave Vestavians a chance to celebrate the holidays all weekend. more
Dec 11, 2016 5:58 PM
Courtesy of Jefferson County Commission
David Carrington, who served on the Vestavia Hills City Council in the late 2000s and is currently serving on the Jefferson County Commission, said he will decide about running for office by early summer 2017. more
Dec 9, 2016 2:47 PM
The Rotary club is a long-time supporter National Multiple Sclerosis Society. more
Dec 7, 2016 12:27 PM
The store held a ribbon cutting Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m. before welcoming in its first customers. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:27 AM
Liberty Mutual honored two members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department for their hard work and heroism. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:03 PM
Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission
After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more
Dec 5, 2016 4:08 PM
The 2016 Holiday in the Hills kicked off with the annual tree lighting festivities at City Hall. more
Nov 29, 2016 7:51 PM
The decision came after a lengthy discussion of the development at the public meeting. more
Nov 28, 2016 9:58 PM
Photo by Emily Featherston.
The measure up for a vote would rezone six lots along Crosshaven Drive to B-1.2. more
Nov 27, 2016 3:31 PM
Courtesy of Cathy Miller
This is the second time the teen has had the opportunity to travel to NYC for the parade. more
Nov 23, 2016 1:22 PM
The board heard updates to the multiple construction projects ongoing in the district. more
Nov 18, 2016 12:56 PM
Alabama state legislators met with parents and PTO leaders to talk about some of the challenges facing the state's education system. more
Nov 17, 2016 2:13 PM
The action came after a presentation from the Birmingham Water Works Board about the drought. more
Nov 14, 2016 8:19 PM
The 2016-2020 council will discuss drought conditions at its first regular meeting. more
Nov 13, 2016 6:13 PM
Courtesy of City of Vestavia Hills
Residents can attend a town hall in person or use the city's new virtual town hall to voice their opinions about upcoming projects. more
Nov 10, 2016 3:28 PM
As voters went to the polls Tuesday, some experienced traffic and lines, while others felt they hit their precinct at just the right time. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:26 PM
The 2016-2020 Vestavia Hills City Council members were officially sworn in and made the beginning decisions of their term. more
Nov 7, 2016 6:17 PM
Construction has already begun off of Liberty Parkway, with opening scheduled for spring 2018. more
Nov 7, 2016 1:44 PM
The 2016-2020 Vestavia Hills City Council will be sworn in Monday, Nov. 7. more
Nov 6, 2016 6:54 PM
Vestavia Hills' James Sweeney posted a runner-up finish at the Class 7A, Section 3 cross-country meet. He, along with five other Rebels, earned wild-card spots for the state meet. more
Nov 3, 2016 8:00 PM
