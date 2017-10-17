Rebels, Hoover renew rivalry on Friday

× Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Coleman Petway runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

Last Friday’s rivalry game against Mountain Brook High School didn’t end in Vestavia Hills’ favor. After surrendering a fourth-quarter lead, the Rebels lost 17-10 in overtime when they were stopped short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

This Friday, the team is hoping for a different result against another familiar foe.

At 7 p.m., Vestavia Hills welcomes Hoover to Thompson Reynolds Stadium for a critical Class 7A, Region 3 matchup.

The Rebels (3-4, 2-3 in Region 3) enter the game in desperate need of a win, as they are currently tied with Spain Park for the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. Thompson, Hoover and Mountain Brook safely occupy the top three positions.

A few weeks ago, Vestavia Hills owned a 2-1 region record, but that was erased by consecutive losses to Thompson and Mountain Brook. Last Friday, the Rebels fought hard before coming up short.

Cooper Bishop and Will Brooks recorded interceptions in a swarming defensive effort. For most of the game, Vestavia Hills’ defense gridlocked a Mountain Brook offense that typically scores at will.

“They did everything they could have done to win this game,” Rebels defensive coordinator Chad Merrill said. “Mountain Brook did a great job.”

The Spartans offense didn’t jolt to life until the fourth quarter, when quarterback Hamp Sisson directed a seven-play drive that he capped with a 19-yard touchdown scramble.

The score tied the game at 10-10.

Vestavia Hills had established a 10-3 lead in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown and field goal. Quarterback Coleman Petway delivered a 49-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Ben Willoughby, who hauled in four receptions for 74 yards, to give his team a 7-3 edge. Place-kicker Caleb Huber extended the lead with a 44-yard field goal. Huber had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but his 38-yard field goal attempt fell short with 15 seconds remaining.

Sisson threw a 6-yard touchdown to running back Harold Joiner on the first possession of overtime to put his team up 17-10. But the Rebels couldn’t counter.

Petway finished the game 10-of-14 for 137 yards, the touchdown and an interception. He also accounted for 46 of his team’s 163 rushing yards. William Schaffeld (17 carries, 66 yards) and Reed Stockton (13 carries, 45 yards) made significant contributions as well.

Vestavia Hills will need similar production if it hopes to stand a chance against Hoover (6-1, 5-0 in region). The Bucs have outscored region opponents Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County and Huffman 160-13 in their past three outings. Running backs Larry McCammon, Vonte’ Brackett and Jacquez Allen have steamrolled defenses throughout the season.

Hoover also boasts a formidable passing game that features quarterback Jalen Parker, along with Auburn wide receiver commits Shedrick Jackson and George Pickens. Jackson was named the MVP of last year’s meeting between the two teams, which resulted in a 38-7 Hoover win. He caught three passes for 39 yards and also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

The Bucs lead the all-time series, 32-20. Vestavia Hills last won in 2015.

Both teams will wrap up region play next week. Vestavia Hills will play at Tuscaloosa County, and Hoover will host Thompson.

- Kyle Parmley contributed to this report.